The leader of Poland’s Confederation, Sławomir Mentzen, urged Polish President Karol Nawrocki to convene the National Security Council on the night from Friday to Saturday. The politician’s appeal was a reaction to events at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

Call for a meeting

In a post on social network X, Mentzen asked Nawrocki to convene the National Security Council during the night. He said that, in his view, the situation was no longer a constitutional crisis and that Poland was on the brink of a coup d’état. Interia reports.

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Protest near the tribunal

Protesters opposing changes in the institution’s leadership gathered near the Constitutional Tribunal. Police officers are also present at the site. The source does not provide details about the personnel changes at the tribunal itself and does not report on a possible response from the president to Mentzen’s appeal.

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