In the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict in Iran to turn into an endless war. He also expressed confidence that Trump will achieve the goals of the U.S. administration, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vance’s statement

In a comment to Fox News, Vance said that the United States still has a significant amount of work to do. At the same time, he stressed that Trump will not allow this war to become prolonged.

The vice president also noted that criticism of unsuccessful foreign military operations differs from claiming that the United States can never use its armed forces. According to him, after achieving U.S. goals, the administration will focus on other tasks.

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Negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz

The statement came amid tensions between the United States and Iran. According to the agency, the conflict began on February 28 after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, to which Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and U.S. positions in Arab countries.

In June, the United States and Iran signed a framework agreement and began negotiations. They later broke down due to differences over the freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for transporting energy resources and goods.

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