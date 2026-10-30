Hackers stole nearly $3 million from the Polymarket cryptocurrency platform — WSJ

The cryptocurrency platform Polymarket lost more than $2.5 million in customer funds as a result of a cyberattack. According to The Wall Street Journal, the attackers exploited a vulnerability in the third-party monitoring service DebugBear, which was used on the platform’s website.

Up to 700 user accounts may have been affected by the attack. Over $2.5 million was found in the crypto wallet of the suspected attacker.

Following the incident, Polymarket temporarily suspended trading and promised to compensate all users affected by the attack for their losses.

A few hours after Polymarket reported the breach, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, also announced a cyberattack. According to preliminary estimates, losses from the alleged breach of a software engineer’s laptop could have reached $6.3 billion.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

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