Novaya Gazeta announces shutdown — RMF24

In Russia, the independent outlet Novaya Gazeta has announced the cessation of its operations. This was reported by editor-in-chief Sergei Sokolov, according to RMF24.

Servers to be shut down on November 9

According to the editorial team’s statement, on November 9 it will turn off the lights in the building where it had worked for 30 years and disconnect its servers. The statement said that the newspaper “no longer exists.”

Sokolov announced the outlet’s closure on Friday. The editorial team stated that for three decades it had maintained ties with the country and its citizens.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on forced cessation of operations

Novaya Gazeta stated that the authorities of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, and Russian security services had forced the editorial team to cease operations.

According to the editorial team, the closure will leave it without premises, means of subsistence, and under a constant threat of repression. The outlet also said that it is expected to release more information later.

Read us on