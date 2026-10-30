In Remscheid, Germany, police discovered four hidden rooms containing weapons and ammunition beneath a car repair shop. According to Interia, law enforcement officers seized approximately 300 usable firearms, nearly 100,000 rounds of ammunition, grenades and anti-tank weapons.

What was found in the caches

The seized items included 125 machine guns, 67 submachine guns, 51 pistols, 11 revolvers and 32 long guns, including precision rifles. The underground rooms also contained 13 anti-tank weapons and 38 hand grenades. It took law enforcement officers several weeks to remove the weapons and ammunition.

During the search, police also found uniforms from the Third Reich era. As the local newspaper Remscheider General-Anzeiger writes, some of the explosive materials were considered too dangerous to transport to the police evidence storage facility, so they were detonated in a quarry in Remscheid.

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Court case and Polish connection

The 60-year-old owner of the repair shop admitted to illegal arms trafficking. He also stated that he had purchased 70 Czech Skorpion submachine guns in Poland, which were later brought to Germany. According to Remscheider General-Anzeiger, a man from Poland who took part in the transportation said that the weapons were transported to Remscheid hidden in furniture. It was not possible to establish where these 70 weapons ultimately ended up.

Two other men admitted that they had bought Skorpion submachine guns and ammunition from the repair shop owner. They have already been sentenced to two and a half and three and a half years in prison. For the main defendant, an agreement between the court, prosecution and defense provides for a sentence of six to seven years in prison in exchange for a confession to the charges brought.

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