In Poland, police have detained a 30-year-old Polish citizen suspected of stabbing two Ukrainians on a bus. According to preliminary reports, the attack was motivated by ethnic hatred.

The man stabbed the two Ukrainians and then fled the scene. Law enforcement officers arrested him on suspicion of committing the attack. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the report, the incident occurred in early October. The Polish man attacked two Ukrainians on a Warsaw city bus. The man attacked them with a knife, inflicting numerous stab wounds, and then fled. The victims sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers tracked down the attacker, who turned out to be a 30-year-old Polish citizen. He was hiding in a forest area in the Bialeny district of Warsaw, where he was apprehended. According to police, the attack was motivated by ethnic hatred.

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The police reported this on Friday, October 30.

Three Poles appeared in court on charges of assaulting a Ukrainian.

As a reminder, in Wrocław, Poles brutally beat a 19-year-old Ukrainian man because of his language.

Prior to that, in the Polish city of Radom, four men attacked a 20-year-old Ukrainian citizen after he was unable to sing Polish songs.



In Wrocław, unidentified assailants brutally beat a Ukrainian couple because of their accent.

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