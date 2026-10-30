Pope Leo XIV applies to vote by mail in the US — Interia

Pope Leo XIV has applied to receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming elections in the United States. The application was received on October 3 by the office of Will County in Illinois, Interia reports.

Application from the Vatican

According to the publication, information about the application was confirmed by Kim Flodhammer, a representative of the Will County office. In the voter register, the pontiff is listed under his civilian name, Robert Francis Prevost. The home address given is the house of his brother John in New Lenox, Illinois.

Leo XIV has led the Catholic Church since May 2025. He obtained Vatican citizenship but did not renounce his US citizenship. Interia notes that there are no legal obstacles to the pontiff taking part in the vote. At the same time, it is unknown whether he sent in a completed ballot.

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Congressional elections

Congressional elections will be held in the United States on November 3: the entire House of Representatives, about one-third of the Senate, as well as representatives of state authorities will be elected.

If Leo XIV votes, he could become the first known sitting pope to take part in a general election in another country. Before being elected pontiff, Robert Prevost voted in Republican Party primaries in 2012, 2014 and 2016, as well as in general elections in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2024.

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