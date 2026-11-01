US President Donald Trump said in Florida that the United States still needs to deal with one or two sites in Iran. NDTV reports.

Statement on the sites

According to Trump, the United States has already disabled Iran's nuclear program. He added that one or two sites remain that, in his view, could be dealt with in 10 minutes.

Trump also mentioned Pickaxe Mountain. NDTV describes it as a site connected to Iran's nuclear program.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response to a question about a possible strike

Journalists asked the US president whether Washington could strike Iran as early as this week. Trump did not answer directly, calling it a stupid question, and added that he would not disclose such plans even if an operation were being prepared.

According to NDTV, Trump's statement came amid a warning by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei about new attacks against the United States and Israel.

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