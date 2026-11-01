In California, 34-year-old Ammaad Akhtar pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). He corresponded with a person he believed to be an ISIS member, but who was in fact a fictitious identity controlled by the FBI, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Transfer of money and weapons

According to the criminal complaint, between February and June 2025, Akhtar attempted to transfer money, weapons and equipment to ISIS. During an in-person meeting with an undercover FBI agent on June 23, 2025, he handed over binoculars, $400 in cash, two loaded firearms and six magazines of ammunition.

The following day, Akhtar was detained and charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. It was this charge to which he pleaded guilty.

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Alleged attack plans

Case materials state that Akhtar discussed a desire to travel abroad to fight on the side of ISIS. In April 2025, he also spoke about an intention to attack a Jewish man whom he believed to be a member of the Israel Defense Forces. A subsequent FBI check indicated that the man apparently was not an IDF serviceman.

In May, according to the complaint, Akhtar discussed preparing an attack at a mass event using an improvised explosive device and requested information on how to make one. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for February 2027. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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