Construction has begun in the Polish city of Nowy Sącz on a new road that will connect national road No. 87 with voivodeship road No. 969. The project also includes the construction of a new bridge over the Dunajec River. The investment is worth more than 226 million zlotys, and the work is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2029, RMF24 reports.

Bridge and roundabouts

The project includes the construction of a class G road approximately 3.5 km long and a bridge over the Dunajec approximately 530 metres long. Five roundabouts, pavements and cycle paths are also planned.

The new route will begin at the intersection of the western bypass of Nowy Sącz and Młyńczyska Street in Podrzecze, near the reservoir. It will run through agricultural areas along the western flood embankment of the Dunajec and end at the planned intersection of national road No. 87 and municipal road No. 293258K in Nowy Sącz, west of railway line No. 96.

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Funding and timeline

About 80% of the costs will be covered by Poland's Government Road Development Fund. The remaining funds will be provided by the budget of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship and the municipalities of Nowy Sącz, Chełmiec and Podegrodzie.

Marshal of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship Łukasz Smółka called the project one of the largest and most important road investments of the current term of the voivodeship self-government. The new road system and the third bridge over the Dunajec are expected to improve traffic and safety for residents of Nowy Sącz and neighbouring communities.

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