Starting November 1, the European Union will apply a new fee of €2 for each separate tariff category of goods in small consignments from third countries. It will apply to parcels worth up to €150 that are sent directly to consumers as part of distance selling.

As Interia reports, the fee will be charged not for the entire parcel, but for each tariff subcategory of goods. For example, for a consignment containing clothing, electronics and cosmetics, the amount will be €6. The charge will be collected by the customs authority where the declaration is accepted.

Reform of customs rules

In September, the EU Council approved a reform of the customs system that provides for the introduction of a fee, uniform for all member states, for small consignments from outside the bloc. Since July, a duty of €3 for each goods item in the declaration has already applied to such goods.

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According to the European Commission, 4.6 billion e-commerce parcels worth up to €150 entered the EU in 2024, 91% of which arrived from China. Marcin Łoboda, head of Poland's National Revenue Administration, told the Polish Press Agency that after the July duty was introduced, the number of such consignments in countries with the largest volumes decreased by almost half. In Poland, the number of declarations fell by about 50%, while the number of goods items in them fell to 75%.

Customs data hub

The new rules are the first operational stage in applying the new Customs Code, which, according to the publication, entered into force on September 20. Most of its provisions will begin to apply from September 21, 2027, while the full implementation of the reform will continue until 2034.

The basis of the new model is to be the EU Customs Data Hub, a European customs data center. It is intended to enable customs authorities to more broadly analyze supply chains and the data that companies submit for goods clearance. At the same time, major Asian trading platforms are developing warehouses in the EU: consignments sent to buyers from such warehouses after the goods have cleared customs will not be subject to the new fee.

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