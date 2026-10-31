U.S. Ambassador Tom Rose responded to the crisis surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal as an unprecedented standoff and called on all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

Rose noted that the country is currently experiencing a standoff related to the government’s actions and the independence of the constitutional body.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented standoff involving the government’s exercise of state power, on the one hand, and the independence and authority of a constitutional body, on the other.”

“The events unfolding this evening at the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland are indeed very serious in nature,” the diplomat added.

According to him, both sides “are presenting radically different versions of what happened and why.”

The ambassador drew attention to the presence of thousands of people near the Constitutional Tribunal building. In his view, this makes the situation even more dangerous.

“Whatever the facts may ultimately turn out to be, the thousands of people gathered outside the Tribunal building are making an already dangerous situation even more volatile. The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that could escalate into something much worse,” Rose emphasized.

He also assured that the U.S. would continue to support Poland.

“It is not within our authority to judge or interfere in Poland’s internal affairs. We are concerned about the stability, security, and democratic future of a country that we proudly call our friend and ally,” the ambassador noted.

In closing, Rose expressed hope that all parties involved in the events — government officials, law enforcement officers, and demonstrators — “will be able to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could provoke violence or further escalate the conflict.”

Rose wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek stated that he was concerned by President Karol Nawrocki’s behavior during the storming of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations with representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhański.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the tribunal. In a recording that has been made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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