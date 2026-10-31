During the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication that Moscow was ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

When asked by an AFP journalist whether Lavrov had demonstrated Russia’s willingness to make concessions to end the war, Kallas replied in the negative.

“Even if they were to claim the opposite in words, their actions tell a different story,” she noted.

According to Kallas, Russia must demonstrate in practice that it is ready for negotiations. She also noted that July, August, and September were the deadliest months for Ukraine’s civilian population.

The head of European diplomacy stated that during the meeting, the Russian minister made many false claims and distorted facts, which were later refuted.

Kallas also called for increased pressure on Moscow, emphasizing the need to evaluate not only the Russian side’s statements but also its actual actions.

This was reported by DW.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova and the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, have established a constructive dialogue and are gradually beginning to trust one another.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre have joined diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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