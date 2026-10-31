UK Prime Minister Andy Burnem said he is open to a formal apology on behalf of the state for the country’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, but rejected the idea of financial reparations. He wrote this in an article for The Guardian ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Caribbean, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dialogue on an apology

Burnem expressed regret over the suffering of millions of people who endured slavery. He called the transatlantic slave trade a cruel and barbaric violation against those people.

According to the prime minister, enslaved people were separated from their families, considered property and forced to work to death. He also noted that the consequences of this period still affect the world.

Burnem wrote that the United Kingdom will offer a structured dialogue with affected countries and civil society groups. Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will be an important part of this process, he said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Does not support reparations

At the same time, Burnem said he does not consider financial compensation to be the right solution. He explained that modern Britons cannot be considered responsible for historical crimes in which they did not personally participate and which occurred under different laws.

Instead, the prime minister announced an initiative to restructure the debts of the poorest Commonwealth countries. It is to be led by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown with the participation of international organizations.

Burnem noted that these countries’ debt servicing costs have reached their highest level in more than 25 years. According to the data he cited, more than 40% of the poorest Commonwealth countries spend more on interest payments on debt than on healthcare.

Read us on