A federal judge in Florida, United States, on Saturday dismissed with prejudice an amended defamation lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump against media magnate Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal.

Lawsuit over the newspaper’s article

The lawsuit concerned a newspaper article stating that Trump allegedly sent an obscene letter for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday. According to the plaintiff, the newspaper spread defamatory information in the article.

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In the CNBC report, Epstein is described as a notorious sex offender. Trump’s lawsuit was directed against both Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal.

Judge’s decision

As CNBC reports, the decision concerns specifically the amended version of Trump’s complaint. In the available report, the outlet did not provide the judge’s detailed reasoning for dismissing the lawsuit.

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