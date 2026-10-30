In Poland, the leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński, arrived at the prosecutor’s office to be questioned as a witness in an investigation into the failure to admit Constitutional Tribunal judges to hear cases. This was confirmed by National Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Przemysław Nowak, RMF24 reports.

Investigation into tribunal judges

The National Prosecutor’s Office launched the proceedings at the end of April. They concern the failure to allow four of the six Constitutional Tribunal judges elected by the Sejm in March to exercise their powers: Krystian Markiewicz, Marcin Dziurda, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, and Maciej Taborowski.

The complaint in this case was filed by two other judges whom the Sejm elected at the same time and allowed to hear cases — Magdalena Bentkowska and Dariusz Szostek. At the end of September, two people were charged as part of the investigation, including with abuse of power and failure to perform official duties. They are the director of the Constitutional Tribunal’s chancellery and the commander of the Tribunal Guard.

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Planned questioning

In May, investigators had already questioned as a witness the head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki. The prosecutor’s office also intends to question President Karol Nawrocki in the same case.

The dispute over the swearing-in of Constitutional Tribunal judges has continued since April. On April 9, the four judges who were not invited to the Presidential Palace to take the oath did so in the Sejm, using the wording that they were doing so “before the president.” They submitted documents to the president’s chancellery and arrived at the tribunal’s building, but its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, did not allow them to hear cases. He stated that the event in the Sejm could not be considered taking the oath before the president.

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