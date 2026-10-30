Federal Judge Sharon Gleason in Alaska ordered the US Department of Justice to respond by 13:00 Alaska time on Friday to new motions to dismiss a lawsuit over the certification of the US Senate election. CNBC reports.

Lawsuit over certification

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Anchorage, seeking to delay certification of the Senate election in Alaska. Judge Gleason kept the motions to dismiss the lawsuit on an expedited review schedule.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The new motions were filed several hours after the Department of Justice amended its complaint on Thursday. The judge set a deadline for the agency to submit a response to these motions.

Candidates for the Senate seat

Incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and former Democratic US House member Mary Peltola are competing for Alaska's US Senate seat. According to CNBC, the election result could determine whether Republicans retain their majority in the US Senate or control of the chamber passes to Democrats.

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