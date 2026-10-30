In Poland, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who has the longest tenure at the Constitutional Tribunal, is to lead the institution after its president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański, were suspended from their duties. This follows from information and documents provided to the media, including by Judge Sławomir Patyra, RMF24 reports.

Suspension of the leadership

On October 30, information appeared on the Constitutional Tribunal’s website about the suspension of Święczkowski and Sochański from performing their official duties for one month. A statement circulated among the media said that the immediate removal of the judges was necessary given the nature of their actions, the interests of the service, and the authority of the court.

Among the grounds cited were actions which, according to the authors of the statement, hindered the proper convening of the General Assembly of the Constitutional Tribunal to adopt the draft expenditure plan for 2027 with the participation of all judges duly elected by the Sejm. It also mentioned the allegedly arbitrary and unlawful designation of panels to hear cases.

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Statements from an X account

Another allegation is that, since April 9, 2026, judges duly elected by the Sejm in 2026 and those who took an oath before the president have not been allowed to hear cases.

At the same time, an X account previously used by the Constitutional Tribunal’s press office claimed that the institution’s website may have been taken over. The post stated that Bogdan Święczkowski remains the president of the Tribunal and Bartłomiej Sochański remains its vice-president. The authors of the post also said that Korwin-Piotrowska is not a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal and accused those involved in these actions of carrying out a coup d’état.

According to RMF24, the post concerns the fact that Korwin-Piotrowska belongs to a group of judges who took their oath in the Sejm rather than in the physical presence of the president and at his invitation.

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