Poland’s Prosecutor General Waldemar Żurek has submitted five motions to the Constitutional Tribunal seeking the lifting of immunity. Four of them concern the acting head of the tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, while another concerns the institution’s vice-president, Bartłomiej Sochański.

Motions concerning tribunal officials

As RMF24 reports, Żurek announced the submission of the documents on the X platform. According to him, the total length of the five motions is 224 pages.

Four motions contain requests for consent to hold Święczkowski criminally liable. The fifth motion concerns the lifting of Sochański’s immunity.

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50 volumes of materials submitted to the tribunal

Along with the motions, 50 volumes of materials were submitted to the Constitutional Tribunal which, according to the prosecutor general, concern the offenses indicated in the documents. All the materials were received by the Constitutional Tribunal judge with the longest tenure.

Żurek also noted that further information in this case would be provided by the Constitutional Tribunal.

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