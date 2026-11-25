On the evening of November 25, in downtown Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace, near the building of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. According to Polish media reports, the victim is a Ukrainian citizen.

The man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Eyewitnesses and officers from the Polish State Protection Service were the first to come to the man’s aid; they also called emergency services. Paramedics, police, and firefighters arrived at the scene.

“After 5:00 p.m., we received a report of a man setting himself on fire. He was taken to the hospital. Police are on the scene and will determine the circumstances of the incident,” Monika Kaczyńska, a spokesperson for the Warsaw Police, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

According to Polsat News, the victim was taken to the Military Medical Institute. As the Polish Press Agency has learned, the man is in the intensive care unit.

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Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area around the scene of the incident. After medical personnel and firefighters completed their work, police officers remained at the scene, working under the supervision of a prosecutor.

At this time, the man’s motives are unknown. There is no official confirmation of his Ukrainian citizenship in the reports provided.

This was reported with reference to Polsat News.

As a reminder, in Warsaw, a 15-year-old Ukrainian demanded 300,000 zlotys from a company, threatening to set off an explosion.

Additionally, a Ukrainian man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a fatal attack in Poland.

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