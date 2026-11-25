Polish President Karol Nawrocki has arrived in Chile for a three-day official visit. In Santiago, he is scheduled to meet with Chilean President José Antonio Kast and visit the Sierra Gorda copper and molybdenum mine, in which Polish company KGHM holds a stake.

Meetings in Santiago

As RMF24 reports, on Wednesday Nawrocki will present awards to representatives of the local Polish community. On Thursday, the schedule includes laying a wreath at the monument to General Bernardo O’Higgins, talks between the presidents in a narrow format and a plenary meeting, after which they will speak to the media.

On the same day, the Polish president is also scheduled to meet with José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

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The mine and astronomical facilities

On Friday, Nawrocki will visit Sierra Gorda, where copper and molybdenum are mined. Presidential minister Marcin Przydacz called the project Poland’s largest investment abroad. According to him, the talks will address energy security, geological and mining cooperation, as well as trade.

The program also includes a visit to the construction site of the Extremely Large Telescope and the observatory of the Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center of the Polish Academy of Sciences on Cerro Murphy hill in Chile.

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