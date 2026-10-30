An ammunition factory that supplies Ukraine exploded in Spain

On October 30, an explosion occurred at the El Fargue ammunition factory in Granada, Spain. At least three workers sustained minor injuries, including hearing damage. The plant, which manufactures artillery ammunition and missile components—including for supply to Ukraine—temporarily suspended operations following the incident.

The explosion at the El Fargue plant occurred on the morning of October 30. Around 9:00 a.m. local time, residents of Granada began reporting loud noises. Emergency services were subsequently dispatched to the scene. The city police confirmed that the incident occurred on the factory premises, within a specially fenced-off area. According to preliminary reports, at least three people were injured. They sustained minor injuries, including hearing damage caused by the loud blast. The report by the Spanish newspaper ABC does not mention any fatalities.

Sources within the plant’s labor union told reporters that the explosion may have been caused by a malfunction during testing. Such tests are standard practice at the plant. According to them, the area where the tests were being conducted was cordoned off, and there were no people nearby. The official cause of the explosion has yet to be determined. Following the incident, management decided to shut down the plant for the remainder of the day. This means that operations have been temporarily suspended while the relevant authorities investigate the circumstances of the incident and inspect the site.

What is known about the El Fargue plant

The El Fargue plant is located near the Spanish city of Granada. It specializes in the production of ammunition and military components. In particular, the plant manufactures artillery shells of various calibers, propellant charges, and other products for the defense industry. The plant is owned by the MSM Group, which is part of the Czech defense company Czechoslovak Group. This group operates in the production of military equipment, ammunition, and defense technologies.

Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the plant became one of the manufacturers of products used to support Ukraine’s defense. According to ABC, El Fargue manufactures ammunition of various sizes, as well as missile components, which are supplied to Ukraine. Spanish politicians have also previously spoken about the plant’s importance for military aid to Ukraine. In May 2024, José Antonio Rodríguez Salas, a member of parliament from Granada and spokesperson for the Defense Committee, stated that the plant supplies Ukraine with a “significant” amount of weapons. At that time, he also announced plans to modernize the plant’s production facilities and invest in its development.

This is the second incident in October

The explosion on October 30 was not the first incident involving the El Fargue plant this month. On October 13, a truck carrying the company’s mortar shells overturned on a road near El Fargue. Thus, two incidents related to the plant’s operations and the transportation of military products occurred in October. However, there is currently no information indicating a connection between these events.

The circumstances of the explosion at the plant are still under investigation. In particular, investigators must determine what exactly caused the malfunction during testing and whether the incident will affect the plant’s future operations and ammunition production, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC.

Spain and Greece have refused to transfer missiles for the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, even though the service life of some of these munitions is nearing its end. Specifically, Ukraine asked Athens to transfer about 200 PAC-2 missiles, but the Greek side declined.

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