US President Donald Trump has reinstated in-person campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa, whose cancellation he announced a day earlier. Both events will take place on Sunday, ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, Al Jazeera reports.

Rallies rescheduled for Sunday

A source close to the Trump administration said that the president will personally speak at both previously canceled events. Trump was initially expected to travel to Kansas on Saturday and Iowa on Sunday.

According to the source, the schedule was also changed to hold more tele-rallies, virtual events in which Trump can participate remotely. Republicans do not rule out that another campaign event could be added to the president's schedule before the election.

Decision reversed ahead of elections

On the previous day, Trump told reporters that he did not consider it necessary to travel to Kansas, while expressing confidence in the Republican Party's results on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kansas and Iowa traditionally support Republicans, but early polls indicate stronger positions for Democratic Party candidates in the Senate elections. In Kansas, Republican Senator Roger Marshall is competing against megachurch pastor and Democrat Adam Hamilton. According to an Emerson College poll released on Friday, 49% of respondents supported Hamilton and 45% supported Marshall.

Before the decision was reversed, Marshall explained the rally's cancellation by saying that the president's team allegedly considered his polling position sufficiently strong. Democrats, for their part, called the previous cancellation of the events Trump's refusal to support Republican candidates just days before the vote.

On Friday, Trump was also scheduled to speak at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, in support of US Senate candidate Ashley Moody and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

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