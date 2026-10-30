Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, who helped finance part of Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations, has acquired a stake in a construction company.

Kremlev heads the International Boxing Association (IBA) and has ties to the Russian government. According to the American investigative news outlet ProPublica, he covered part of the costs for the three-day wedding celebration of the U.S. president’s eldest son in the Bahamas in May 2026. This included, in particular, the rental of a private island and fireworks. The total cost amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Trump Jr.’s wife, Bettina, later confirmed that Kremlev had given the couple a generous wedding gift. A representative for the U.S. president’s son also described the Russian businessman as his personal friend.

Kremlev’s ties to Alexei Rubezhny, head of the Russian President’s Security Service, had previously been reported by Russian and international media. According to an investigation by the publication Proekt, it was precisely through these contacts that Kremlev strengthened his position in the Russian bookmaking business.

In September 2024, Kremlev acquired a 50% stake in the real estate development holding company AVA Group. At that time, the company was among the top five developers in the Krasnodar Krai and among the top twenty Russian companies in terms of current construction volume. However, it would be inaccurate to call it Russia’s largest construction company.

As a reminder, the wedding celebrations of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas were paid for by their acquaintance, Umar Kremlev.

The U.S. House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the financing of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.

Russian oligarch Kremlev confirmed that Trump Jr. had reimbursed him.

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