Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that he has no intention of toning down his remarks about Vladimir Putin, despite reports of calls from U.S. military officials to soften criticism of Russia.

According to Reuters, Pentagon officials have reportedly approached several NATO countries, including the Baltic states, in recent weeks, asking them to be more restrained in their comments about the threat from Moscow.

Mihail emphasized that attempts to appease the Russian leadership will not bring freedom, but only humiliation. At the same time, he clarified that he personally had not received such requests from the U.S. side.

“I will not hold back: Putin is a dictator who kills women and children,” the Estonian prime minister said.

He also noted that Russia is facing difficulties on the battlefield, and its cities and ports are coming under attack.

Source: Delfi

Estonia plans to build about 150 bunkers in the Ida-Viru County in the northeast of the country, near the border with the Russian Federation—the aggressor state.

Estonia will allocate an additional 10 million euros to the PURL program, designed to procure American weapons for Ukraine, bringing its total contribution through this mechanism to 31 million euros.

Estonia has begun redeploying some of its troops closer to the border with Russia, fearing possible provocations from Moscow.

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