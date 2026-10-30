In Poland, President Karol Nawrocki topped the October trust ranking of politicians, with 46% of respondents trusting him. This is 1.1 percentage points lower than in September. Distrust in the head of state was expressed by 44.2% of respondents, Interia reports, citing an IBRiS survey for Onet.

Minimal gap between the leaders

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski took second place, with 45% of survey participants trusting him. Compared with September, his result declined by 1.2 percentage points. At the same time, the share of those who do not trust Sikorski stands at 42.5%, lower than for Nawrocki.

National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz came third with a trust rating of 39.7%. Over the month, he lost 3.1 percentage points. Distrust in him was expressed by 44.3% of respondents.

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Tusk is fourth, Zandberg enters the top ten

Prime Minister Donald Tusk took fourth position: 38.6% of respondents trust him, while 53.4% do not. Over the month, his trust rating decreased by 2.1 percentage points.

Adrian Zandberg, leader of the Razem party, entered the top ten of the ranking. He is trusted by 25.7% of survey participants, 5.2 percentage points more than in September. This is the largest monthly increase in trust among politicians in the ranking.

The survey by the IBRiS Institute for Market and Social Research for Onet was conducted on October 23–24, 2026, using the CATI method. It involved 1,100 adult Poles.

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