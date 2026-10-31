US man charged over threats to FBI Director Kash Patel — The Hill

In the United States, 42-year-old Michigan resident Anthony Daniel Palazzolo has been charged over alleged threats to the life of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel and an unnamed person connected to him. The Hill reports, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Facebook messages

According to the prosecutor’s office, Palazzolo was detained and appeared in federal court on Friday. Investigators allege that earlier in October, the man sent a threatening message via Facebook to an unnamed person connected to Patel.

In a message dated October 8, Palazzolo allegedly wrote to the recipient that he had ordered his murder. The recipient’s name has not been disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hearing in the case

A hearing on Palazzolo’s detention was scheduled for November 2.

The Hill notes that reports of threats against government officials and elected representatives in the United States have increased in recent years. According to a CBS News investigation published in February, 126 people were charged last year with threatening federal-level officials and top state officials.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officers also detained two men who are separately suspected of making death threats against House of Representatives members Keith Self of the Republican Party and Jared Moskowitz of the Democratic Party.

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