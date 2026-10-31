Trump and Putin Discuss a Possible Meeting at the APEC Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold new talks as early as November. Representatives from Washington and Moscow discussed the possibility of a meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement following a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to ANSA.

According to Rubio, the parties briefly discussed the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November 18–19 in China.

At the same time, the U.S. Secretary of State noted that it is not yet known whether Putin will attend the G20 summit in Miami.

Earlier, Trump had stated his intention to organize a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin, but did not specify a date or location for the talks.

Source: ANSA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks on Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova and Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets have established a constructive dialogue and are gradually beginning to trust one another.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Read us on