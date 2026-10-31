Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an address to citizens that lawfully elected members of the Constitutional Tribunal were attacked during events near the institution. According to him, police at the scene were protecting the tribunal from the attackers, Interia reports.

Prime minister’s statement

Tusk called the events outside the Constitutional Tribunal shameful and said he would not want similar scenes to recur in Poland. He stated that a democratic state must be strong and capable of ensuring justice, and that concessions to lawlessness and violence cannot be a way to achieve peace.

The head of government also mentioned groups of politicians and activists from the Law and Justice party and Confederation who, according to him, were pushing each other. He named Grzegorz Braun and Robert Bąkiewicz. Tusk compared the situation around the tribunal to a robbery in which a detained thief calls an attempt to recover stolen property violence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute around the tribunal

On Friday, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska published an order for the immediate cessation of the judicial duties of Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy Bartłomiej Sochański. Earlier, Tusk had stated that the chosen option was the only way out of the dispute around the Constitutional Tribunal.

On the same day, police placed the tribunal building under protection. Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted a planned official visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw. In the evening, he met with the head of the Supreme Court and later arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal, where, according to Interia, a scuffle involving judges occurred.

President’s meetings with parliamentary groups

On Saturday, Nawrocki met with representatives of parliamentary groups. He held talks with the leaders of the Polish People’s Party, Poland 2050, Confederation, and the Together party. The leadership of the Civic Coalition, the New Left, and Unia Centrum declined to take part in the meetings.

Read us on