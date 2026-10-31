Video: Anti-government protests in Albania have escalated into clashes with police

In Tirana, the capital of Albania, anti-government protests escalated into clashes with law enforcement. Participants in Saturday’s demonstration threw Molotov cocktails and various objects at the police.

On October 31, two protests took place in the city. One was organized by students, teachers, and young people near the Ministry of Education, and the other by the opposition Democratic Party in front of the prime minister’s office.

The situation escalated after participants in the student protest marched toward the government building. There, they began throwing Molotov cocktails and stones from slingshots at law enforcement officers, as well as setting trash cans on fire.

In response, police used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators. Eventually, the square in front of the Prime Minister’s office emptied, and the protesters moved to nearby streets.

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Student protests in Albania have now been ongoing for 19 days. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the formation of a transitional government of technocrats.

Source: Radio Televizioni Shqiptar

In Tirana, Albania, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Party disrupted a parliamentary session by setting off flares in the chamber. They also blocked access to the podium during a vote on a bill regarding the Central Bank.

In Tirana, Albania, students and faculty members of the University of Tirana once again gathered outside the Ministry of Education amid anti-government and anti-corruption protests that have been ongoing for nearly five months. The protesters are speaking out against corruption, problems with university administration, and rising tuition costs, and are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that some of the students protesting in Tirana hold politically extremist views. He made this statement following a week of student protests marked by clashes between demonstrators and police.

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