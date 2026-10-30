The UN Security Council on Friday, October 30, will hold its seventh informal and anonymous vote on candidates for the post of the organization’s next secretary-general. The poll results may show how Council members assess the contenders, The National reports.

Colored ballots

During the previous round, Security Council members used colored ballots. They made it possible to distinguish the votes of the Council’s five permanent members — the United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and the United States — from those of the ten elected members.

Current Secretary-General António Guterres will leave office at the end of the year. In October 2016, when he was selected for the post, the Security Council needed six informal votes to reach an agreement.

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Contenders for the post

The eight candidates nominated earlier include Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana, Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, Macky Sall of Senegal, Ivonne Baki and María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, Michelle Bachelet of Chile, and Olara Otunnu of Uganda. Last week, Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE joined the race after a consensus could not be reached.

In previous votes, Rebeca Grynspan was ahead of the other contenders, but the outcome of the race remains uncertain. In the UN’s 81-year history, no woman has yet held the post of secretary-general, while several of the current contenders are women.

The secretary-general is the UN’s chief administrative officer and representative. Their duties include budget planning, diplomatic mediation, promoting peace and maintaining security.

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