The US Department of Justice has stepped up pressure on Democrat-led California ahead of the midterm elections by sending grand jury subpoenas to local election officials. As Der Spiegel reports, the documents were sent last week as part of federal government efforts to substantiate claims that thousands of non-US citizens are allegedly registered as voters in the state.

Subpoenas for Los Angeles County officials

According to The New York Times, two Los Angeles County officials received subpoenas. The proceeding for which they were summoned is scheduled for November 4 — the morning after the midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump has long claimed that people without US citizenship participate in elections on a large scale and has questioned the legitimacy of the electoral process. At the same time, there is still no evidence that votes cast by people ineligible to vote constitute a significant problem capable of affecting election results in the United States.

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Court rejects federal government request

Previously, the US Department of Justice stated that California allegedly allows about 20,000 people who are not citizens of the country to take part in congressional elections. The federal government sought to ensure that mail-in ballots from such individuals would not be counted until their identity was established.

A judge rejected the government's request for a temporary injunction, stating that such a measure would have devastating consequences for election integrity. Trump then said he intended to appeal the decision.

According to court documents, the US Department of Homeland Security warned California officials as early as July that more than 190,000 non-citizens were allegedly registered as voters. State authorities asked for the basis for this claim, as they had not provided the department with voter lists, but received no response to the request.

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