Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed new restrictions for data centers, including requirements for water-efficient technologies and the elimination of tax incentives. As The Hill reports, this comes amid discussions about building artificial intelligence infrastructure in rural communities in Texas and Ohio.

Opposition in rural communities

Residents of rural areas are voicing concerns about the potential strain data centers could place on local power grids, noise, and the location of facilities near homes and schools. According to a Pew Research Center study released in April, 67% of planned data center projects are set to be located in rural areas.

In Ohio, opposition to such projects has become a prominent issue in the Senate campaign. Former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown is opposing data centers in his race against incumbent Republican senator John Husted, who has been criticized for his previous support for such projects. An internal memo from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, first obtained by Axios, called data centers the main burden on Husted’s campaign.

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Polling in Ohio and Texas

A Bowling Green State University poll found that 75% of respondents in Ohio oppose the construction of data centers in their communities, while 78% support a moratorium on new facilities until further research is conducted.

In Texas, an October poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project found that 66% of rural respondents do not support the construction of data centers in their communities, while 17% were in favor. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told NewsNation that data center development could cost Republicans votes in elections.

Abbott previously promoted Texas as a hub for artificial intelligence development: in 2025, he announced new Google investments in data centers. His opponent in the gubernatorial election, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, is also criticizing the governor’s policy on AI infrastructure.

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