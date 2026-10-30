French consumer protection authorities are recalling around 7 million condoms in Europe due to manufacturing defects. According to Der Spiegel, sales of 15 product varieties made by a Malaysian manufacturer have been banned because of a possible risk to users.

Which brands are affected by the recall

The restrictions concern certain products from the My Lubie, Einhorn, Adloran, R&S Consumer Goods, Amor, Primeros and You Me brands. French authorities have also halted imports of these products. The measures have been introduced for at least one year and may be extended if necessary.

The investigation into the manufacturer began after the first recalls in the summer, which involved around 300,000 condoms in France. The inspection found problems in ultra-thin product lines: the thickness and quality of their latex layer varied.

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Risk of tearing and damage

According to consumer protection authorities, such defects may cause condoms to tear or develop holes. This increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections as well as unintended pregnancy. Since the first recalls began, eight users have reported condom tears linked to the analyzed batches.

Authorities warned that defective products may still be on sale or already be in consumers' possession. Those who have recently used these contraceptives are advised to get tested for sexually transmitted infections and, if necessary, take a pregnancy test.

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