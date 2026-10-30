In the United States, death row inmate Christa Pike has publicly spoken for the first time about pain following a failed attempt to carry out her death sentence in September. The 50-year-old woman survived two lethal injections of pentobarbital and was discharged from hospital at the end of last month.

First public statement

As BBC News reports, Pike's legal team released her statement on social media on Friday. In it, Pike said that since that night, there has not been a single moment when she has not felt pain.

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She reported pain in her body, arms, hands and throat, as well as difficulty speaking. According to Pike, her suffering is not limited to her physical condition but also concerns her thoughts and state of mind.

Condition after the injections

Pike said that she woke up confused after the procedure and felt pain. After two injections of pentobarbital, she was in critical condition, BBC News notes.

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