In the United Kingdom, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has contacted the Reform UK party, requesting information about its actions to comply with the Equality Act 2010. This followed the release of the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform, in which, according to The Guardian, local councillors and party candidates were recorded making racist and misogynistic remarks.

Complaints after the ITV film

The EHRC said it received complaints after the film was broadcast in October concerning alleged breaches of the Equality Act. They concerned racially and sexually charged remarks by local councillors, prospective councillors and Reform UK members.

The commission said it would assess the information provided and take appropriate action if necessary. The EHRC also reminded that political parties must prevent discrimination or harassment on the grounds of race, religion, belief or sex.

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Episodes shown in the documentary

The film featured, among others, Alan Feeney, a Reform UK councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull. According to The Guardian, recordings showed him calling Asian landlords “parasites,” making Islamophobic statements and asserting that the share of the UK’s non-white population should not exceed 1%.

Other candidates in the film were recorded making remarks about extreme violence, as well as racist and misogynistic comments. One councillor in Bromley called for King Charles III to be killed, while another made sexualised and misogynistic comments about female colleagues. Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin complained about chauvinism in the party in the film.

Reform UK said it had fully met its obligations under the Equality Act and that there was no place for racism in the party. The party also said it had contacted the police regarding ITV and the journalists and threatened civil action against the broadcaster.

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