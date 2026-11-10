Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark and announced a new aid package for Ukraine's defense

On November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on an official visit. The trip includes scheduled meetings with the country’s leadership, members of parliament, and representatives of defense companies.

The head of state announced new steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

He arrived in Denmark with his delegation to meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Danish lawmakers, and leading defense companies. An audience with King Frederick X and separate meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland are also planned, Zelenskyy reported on social media.

As the President emphasized, “the most important thing is our security and strengthening our defenses.”

“There will be new steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities—a robust defense package from Denmark. Thank you for this support!” Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that “Denmark has stood by Ukraine since the very first days of the full-scale war and remains one of our most reliable partners and leaders in various forums, helping to protect lives.” “We thank the Danish people and government for their unwavering support and concrete decisions that help us stand firm,” he said.

The EU

Council has allocated 4.7 billion euros in compensation to member states for weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Bulgarian government announced that it would no longer finance lethal weapons for Ukraine through the European Peace Fund (EPF). Going forward, the country plans to direct funds solely toward non-lethal aid. However, Bulgaria’s contribution to the European Peace Facility (EPF) this year amounts to just over 9 million euros.

European Union member states have agreed on the terms for allocating 6.6 billion euros from the European Peace Fund to support Ukraine. As part of the agreed package, 900 million euros will be allocated to the EU’s military assistance mission for Ukraine.

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