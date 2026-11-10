Talks in Abu Dhabi are focusing on preparations for a major prisoner exchange

On November 10, trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, mediated by Washington, began in Abu Dhabi. One of the topics discussed at the meetings was the preparation for a future large-scale prisoner-of-war exchange.

According to a source speaking to the publication, during the two-day meetings, the parties are discussing the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange.

RBC-Ukraine reported this, citing its own informed source.

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

Ukrainian representatives arrived in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are set to take place. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m.

During the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S., Ukraine, and European partners coordinated their approaches to ending the war. U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that key topics included security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO’s role, and the future security architecture in Europe.

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