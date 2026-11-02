Greece has signed an agreement to purchase three KC-390 Millennium military transport and tanker aircraft from Brazil’s Embraer. The contract includes an option for three more aircraft, with the first aircraft due for delivery next year, Breaking Defense reports.

Agreement through Portugal

Greek Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Dendias announced the completion of the agreement during a visit by his Portuguese counterpart, Nuno Melo. Athens plans to purchase the aircraft under an intergovernmental agreement with Portugal.

In June, Greece’s parliamentary committee, according to the outlet, approved the procurement and subsequent maintenance of three KC-390s. The program’s estimated budget was then assessed at approximately €600 million, or $672 million.

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Replacing C-130Hs and refueling fighters

The KC-390 Millennium is to replace Greece’s aging Lockheed Martin C-130H aircraft. The aircraft can carry cargo and also serve as an aerial tanker. Dendias stated that it will be the first jet transport aircraft and the first tanker aircraft for the Hellenic Air Force.

According to him, the KC-390 will be able to refuel Greek fighter jets using the hose-and-drogue system. Portugal will also assist Greece with personnel training and the operation of the future fleet.

Greece became the seventh European customer for the KC-390. In 2026, Embraer also announced agreements for these aircraft with Colombia and the United Arab Emirates.

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