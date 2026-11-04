US President Donald Trump commented on the first results of the midterm elections, which, according to Interia, were favorable to the Democratic Party. In a post on the Truth Social platform, he said that he was not among the candidates and that, with his participation, Republicans would have won a convincing victory.

First voting results

Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate — 33 available seats — as well as two senators in special elections. Voting was also held for a number of local offices, including governors in 36 states.

According to CNN data cited by Interia, as of 5:20, Democrats had won 50 seats in the Senate and 141 seats in the House of Representatives. A majority in the Senate requires 51 seats, while 218 are needed in the House of Representatives.

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Republican reaction

Interia notes that the interim results are not developing in favor of the Republican Party. Sources speaking to Fox News journalist Bill Melugin called the situation a bloodbath for Republicans and said that the party's stable positions in Florida were perhaps the only positive news, although the gap there is narrow.

According to NBC's assessment, cited by Interia, Democrats may gain control not only of the Senate but also of the House of Representatives. The television channel estimated their possible result at 255 seats in the lower chamber of Congress.

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