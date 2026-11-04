In the United States, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is projected to win the election for governor of Minnesota. According to The Hill, the projection was issued by the analytical service Decision Desk HQ. If the result is confirmed, Klobuchar will become the first woman elected governor of Minnesota.

Preliminary results

According to Decision Desk HQ estimates, with less than 70% of votes counted, Klobuchar had slightly more than 56%. Her opponent was Minnesota House Speaker, Republican Lisa Demuth.

Klobuchar has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and has won Senate elections four times by double-digit margins. She is set to replace incumbent Governor Tim Walz, who in January declined to run for a third term amid scandals involving fraud in the state’s social services programs.

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Campaign issues

The scandals became one of the campaign issues: both candidates promised to strengthen oversight of the state government’s work. Klobuchar, who previously worked as a prosecutor, said she would order a full audit of the state government. Demuth promised to replace all heads of state agencies and accused Democrats of allowing fraud and waste to spread.

The candidates also assessed the immigration operation of President Donald Trump’s administration in Minnesota differently. According to The Hill, federal officers shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Klobuchar condemned the killings and called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave the state. Demuth called the deaths tragic and urged a full investigation, but supported the broader ICE operation.

Before Election Day, the Cook Political Report rated the race as one that would confidently end in a Democratic victory, while Decision Desk HQ gave Klobuchar a 91% chance of winning. She won the Democratic Party primary without difficulty, while Demuth secured the Republican nomination after defeating MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

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