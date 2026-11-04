In the United States, Democrat Mike McGuire, according to a Decision Desk HQ forecast, may defeat Republican James Gallagher in the election to the House of Representatives in California’s 1st District. As The Hill reports, after 49% of ballots had been counted, McGuire was leading his opponent by more than 16 percentage points.

Redistricting

Gallagher won the seat in a special election in June, replacing Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who died in January after representing the region for more than 10 years. However, the boundaries of the district in which Gallagher won in the summer were subsequently changed significantly.

At the end of last year, California voters approved Proposition 50, which temporarily redrew the state’s electoral map. This was a response to Republican-initiated redistricting changes in Texas that were carried out at the urging of President Donald Trump. The updated 1st District included more Democratic voters, including parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties, while a number of Republican strongholds were transferred to neighboring districts.

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Democratic advantage

Under the previous boundaries, Trump won this district in the 2024 presidential election by approximately 25 percentage points. The new boundaries, according to The Hill, were expected to give former Vice President Kamala Harris an advantage of about 12 points. Before Election Day, DDHQ classified this race as safe for Democrats.

McGuire is the leader of the California Senate and has served in the state legislature since 2014. He previously held local offices in Sonoma County, including serving as mayor of the city of Healdsburg. His campaign focused on countering Trump’s policies, including federal healthcare cuts and tariffs, as well as wildfire prevention and affordability. Gallagher criticized the redistricting and emphasized his experience representing rural communities in Northern California.

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