Peggy Flanagan projected to win Minnesota US Senate race — The Hill

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan of the Democratic Party is projected to win the US Senate election from the state. As The Hill reports, the projection was issued by Decision Desk HQ; Flanagan’s opponent was Republican Party candidate Michelle Tafoya.

Preliminary results

According to Decision Desk HQ, Flanagan was projected to receive nearly 55% support with results available for slightly less than 70% of the vote. If the projection is confirmed, she will replace Democratic Senator Tina Smith, who is leaving office.

Flanagan has served as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor since 2019. On the eve of election day, she maintained a small lead in the polls.

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Criticism and platform

During the campaign, Tafoya linked Flanagan to a large-scale fraud case that unfolded during her work in the administration of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. At an October debate, Flanagan agreed with Walz’s assessment that more should have been done earlier to stop the scheme. According to prosecutors, up to $9 billion may have been stolen as a result of the scheme.

Walz declined to run in the gubernatorial election amid increased scrutiny of his actions in the case. In her campaign, Flanagan supported Medicare for All, universal access to child care, raising the minimum wage, and expanding health care coverage for veterans. She also criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada, called for abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and urged an end to the Trump administration’s policy of mass deportations.

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