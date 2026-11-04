Maryland amendment on congressional districts projected to pass — The Hill

In the US state of Maryland, voters are projected by Decision Desk HQ to have supported the Question 3 constitutional amendment, which changes the rules for drawing electoral districts for the state legislature and the US House of Representatives. According to The Hill, 59.65% of voters supported the amendment and 40.35% opposed it, with 94% of votes counted.

Separate requirements for districts

Question 3 sets different requirements for drawing districts for the state legislature and for elections to the federal House of Representatives. Maryland’s legislative districts must be compact and contiguous. At the same time, the initiative does not establish criteria for determining the boundaries of congressional districts.

The amendment also grants the Maryland General Assembly the authority to give the Supreme Court of Maryland original jurisdiction to consider a plan for dividing the state into congressional electoral districts.

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Previous attempts to revise boundaries

Maryland’s current delegation in the US House of Representatives consists of seven Democrats and one Republican, Andy Harris. Earlier this year, state Democrats sought to revise congressional district boundaries in response to redistricting pushed by Republicans in Texas and Missouri.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson previously blocked his party’s attempt to adopt a new district map before the 2026 elections. He feared a repeat of the 2022 situation, when courts struck down a map intended to secure all eight of the state’s seats in the House of Representatives for Democrats. In May, Ferguson said he was ready to support putting a constitutional amendment to a vote by voters.

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