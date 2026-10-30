The first French Dassault Falcon 8X Archange signals intelligence aircraft arrived at Évreux-Fauville Air Base 105 in Normandy on October 7. This is where the French Air and Space Force will operate this type of aircraft in the future. After landing, the aircraft entered a phase of technical and operational experiments, AeroTime reports.

Testing in Évreux

The work is led by the CEAM Military Air Expertise Center, a French Air and Space Force structure responsible for testing and evaluating aviation equipment. A dedicated CEAM team took part in testing loading procedures and checking the aircraft’s operational equipment.

The work was coordinated with the flight-test unit of the French defense procurement agency DGA, as well as Dassault Aviation and Thales. The campaign is also supported by the Dunkerque 5/64 Airborne Electronic Warfare Squadron, based in Évreux, which is to receive these aircraft.

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On October 8, the aircraft and its mission system were presented to the Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force and senior military and civilian officials. The event took place as part of a presentation of Air and Space Force capabilities organized by the French Institute of Higher Studies in National Defense.

Replacing the C-160G Gabriel

Archange is an abbreviation for Avions de Renseignement à CHArge utile de Nouvelle GEnération. The program combines a modified Dassault Falcon 8X with the CUGE system developed by Thales. According to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the aircraft is intended to collect and analyze enemy electromagnetic emissions, update and disseminate data on its electronic order of battle in real time, and replenish electronic warfare databases and libraries.

The new aircraft are to replace the Transall C-160G Gabriel, which France withdrew from service in 2022. The ministry expects to deliver three Archange aircraft and three ground systems to the armed forces in 2028–2029. This is later than the previous schedule, which envisaged deliveries in 2025, 2026, and 2028.

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