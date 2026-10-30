In Poland, the Agricultural and Food Quality Inspection inspected 91 milk bars and found violations of customer information requirements at 74.7% of establishments. RMF24 reports on the results of the inspection.

Violations in dish labeling

Most observations concerned dish labeling. Violations regarding the composition and name of dishes sold were found in 72% of the inspected batches.

Common shortcomings included the absence of an ingredient list or allergen information, as well as providing the composition only at the customer's request. Inspectors also recorded incomplete ingredient lists, information that did not correspond to the actual composition of dishes, incorrect highlighting of allergens, and overly general dish names.

Laboratory test results

Laboratory tests found violations in 9.3% of the inspected batches. They concerned the presence of undeclared meat raw materials and fish species that did not correspond to those stated on the menu.

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In particular, pork was found in a dish offered as beef rump steak. Tests identified pollock in a dish called “Atlantic cod.”

What information establishments must provide

Customers must be able to independently ознакомиться with the name of a dish and the full list of its ingredients. This information must be easily accessible, for example in a menu, on a notice board, or in a publicly available catalogue, without the need to contact staff.

The list must include all products used to prepare the dish, including breading or filling ingredients. Allergen information must be properly highlighted in the ingredient list.

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