Water use banned in two Polish municipalities due to coli bacteria — RMF24

A complete ban on the use of tap water has been introduced in the municipalities of Bestwina and Wilamowice in Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship after coli bacteria were detected. The contamination was reported by the district sanitary inspector in Bielsko-Biała and local government authorities, RMF24 reports.

Which localities are covered by the ban

In the municipality of Bestwina, the restrictions apply to the localities of Bestwina, Bestwinka, Janowice and Kaniów. In the municipality of Wilamowice, the ban was introduced for parts of Dankowice and Stara Wieś.

Water from this water supply system must not be used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, bathing or other hygiene needs, including after boiling. It may be used only for flushing toilets.

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Drinking water for residents

Residents have been provided with drinking water containers, which will be replenished on a continuous basis. Elderly people, people who are ill or people with disabilities may contact the Bestwina municipal office to arrange water delivery to their homes.

The municipal company Kombest, which is responsible for water supply, said it is carrying out work to restore water quality in accordance with current standards. Residents are promised further updates on the progress of this work.

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