The Pentagon is preparing a draft US defense budget worth $1.1 trillion, which is $400 billion less than the $1.5 trillion requested by US President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing Politico, which quotes a defense industry representative, two former officials and another person familiar with the matter.

Planning for lower spending

According to Politico, the record $1.5 trillion in funding depends on the budget reconciliation procedure. It would allow Republican lawmakers to add $350 billion to the base budget of $1.15 trillion.

The publication's sources claim that Pentagon planners are already identifying defense programs that will be prioritized in the event of a smaller budget. One former official said that no one expects funding close to $1.5 trillion, and that plans for lower spending are the more likely scenario.

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Spending after the war with Iran

Reduced funding could affect the conclusion of new defense agreements, the continuation of existing programs and the pace of replenishing US weapons stockpiles depleted during the war with Iran. According to the Pentagon's latest estimates, US spending on this war amounts to about $47 billion, of which approximately $29 billion is allocated to replacing critical munitions.

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought previously stated, according to the publication, that the Trump administration had not prepared an alternative mechanism for funding critical Pentagon programs if Congress does not support the White House plan.

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