A few days ago, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by First Lady Ziroatxon Mirziyoyeva, arrived in Jordan on a visit. There, they were greeted by the royal couple—King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Both couples posed for group photos during a gala dinner. Queen Rania chose several elegant outfits for the official events.

During the first meeting at the airport, she appeared in a fitted black coat with a thigh-high slit, over which she wore a floral skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

The look was complemented by red Bottega Veneta sunglasses, a burgundy Maison Nodie bag, and brown Aquazzura heels.

Later, Jordanian officials hosted an official reception for the Mirziyoyevs. For the evening event, the queen chose a chocolate-colored maxi dress by Reema Dahbour.

The draped top of the dress was adorned with shimmering embellishments, and the skirt had a flared cut. Rania’s accessories included metallic Manolo Blahnik heels and Tiigan earrings.

This was reported with a link to the queen’s Instagram account.

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