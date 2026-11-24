Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has removed filmmaker Alexander Sokurov from the Human Rights Council (HRC). In December 2025, the filmmaker engaged in a debate with the Kremlin leader during a council meeting.

Sokurov drew attention to the reduction in the number of state-funded spots at Russian universities because they are being taken by the children of those who participated in the war against Ukraine. He also called the labeling of people who disagree with the government as “foreign agents” humiliating and spoke out against censorship in film and literature. Following this, the director was expelled from the Council for the Development of Cinematography.

Previously, Sokurov—known for his films *Russian Ark*, *Taurus*, and *Moloch*—had participated in letter-writing evenings for political prisoners. He also supported artist Oleksandra Skochilenko in court, who was persecuted for her anti-war protests, and demanded the release of director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svitlana Petriychuk.

The latter two were sentenced to six years in a penal colony on charges of “justifying terrorism” due to the play *Finist the Bright Falcon*. The play tells the story of Russian women who married Islamists and left for Syria, and it won the “Golden Mask” award.

During the years of full-scale war in Ukraine, none of the director’s films has received a distribution certificate in Russia. In April 2026, film centers in St. Petersburg, where Sokurov lives and works, refused to hold a large-scale retrospective of his films to mark the artist’s 75th birthday.

In addition to Sokurov, lawyer and human rights activist Vladimir Ryakhovsky, editor-in-chief of *Literaturnaya Gazeta* Maxim Zamshev, and co-chair of the All-Russian Union of Patients Yan Vlasov were expelled from the Human Rights Council.

Instead, the following individuals became new members of the council: TV host Tutta Larsen (Tatyana Romanenko), Anna Danilova, vice president of the All-Russian Professional Psychotherapeutic League; Alexei Zarov, director and chief physician of St. Alexei Hospital; and Sergei Kutsev, director of the Academician Bochkov Medical-Genetic Research Center.